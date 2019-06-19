TAIPEI (The China Post) – The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee today in which it formally nominated President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as the party’s candidate in the January 2020 presidential election.

The president then delivered a speech at the DPP headquarters after her nomination.

According to DPP Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉), the DPP will have completed the nomination of its candidates for the 2020 legislative elections by the end of July and will finalize a list of candidates for legislator-at-large seats by the end of August.

Tsai defeated her sole challenger, former Premier Lai Ching-te (賴清德), in the DPP primary last Thursday with a support rate of 35.67 percent garnered from five different public opinion polls, compared to Lai’s 27.48 percent. ●

By Yeh Su-ping and Elizabeth Hsu