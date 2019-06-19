Taiwan’s current legal scene is somewhat incongruous. Almost a month after same-sex marriages became legal, a couple in Pingtung County have announced their decision to divorce. This may come as a shock to authorities had they not anticipated a complication to the law that passed on May 24.

Last month, Taiwan became the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriages and encountered a roaring 774 registered couples by the end of the month. Pingtung County’s Department of Civil Affairs has reported that 19 same-sex couples have gotten married in the last month.

The divorce papers are insubstantial in information but do mention that the couple in question has called quits seeing that their families disapprove and their parents didn’t give consent.

The matter at hand is whether couples are mature enough and truly comprehend the consequences of marriage before diving headfirst into it. It’s evident that the approval of this law brought a swift end to any impatience or injustice that same-sex couples may have felt.

Nonetheless, it’s clear that by hurrying through these legal formalities, many couples now face problems that they had altogether overlooked. Couples, regardless of their identities, need to recall basic notions of respect and space in order to pursue healthy relationships.

Perhaps, Taiwan’s legal system wasn’t necessarily equipped to cope with the consequences of a controversial law. The endless reasons for divorce have specific legislation regarding each circumstance and its likely that such a situation will arise with same-sex couples.

Dealing with issues namely offspring and adultery may be hazy since couples are homosexual. Thus, Taiwan’s government must consider aspects of the law while still maintaining its progressive image in the media.

While news stories protests regarding Hong Kong’s extradition law and Taiwan’s cross-strait politics and media begin to accumulate, it will be enthralling to see how these topics are tackled by Taiwan’s politicians. Taiwan’s presidential candidates should determine how they address these events and any changes that will need to be implemented as the public becomes increasingly well informed. ●

By Saloni Meghnani