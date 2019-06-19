我國「世界球后」戴資穎後天將迎來25歲生日，今(18)天先收下生涯累積世界第一滿132周大禮，持續刷新紀錄，積分仍維持在96225分。6月休兵待在高雄國訓中心備戰，預計7月16日在印尼公開賽登場。戴資穎去年在此地決賽逆轉陳雨菲。

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Badminton Queen Tai Tzu-ying is about to turn 25 years old on June 20. On June 18, Tai Tzu Ying will have officially held the top spot for 132 weeks and is continuing to shatter records, having accumulated 96,225 points in the process. In the month of June, she will be preparing and training at the National Sports Training Center in Kaohsiung. She will make a return on July 16 at the Indonesian Open. At the Indonesian Open last year, she was victorious after beating Olympic Champion Chen Yufei.

BWF世界羽聯預計今天下午更新世界排名，不過6月並無大賽，世界積分大致持平，戴資穎維持第一，接續2到5名為中國一姊陳雨菲、日本奧原希望、山口茜，印度辛度。

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will release the updated rankings on June 18, but Tai Tzu-ying having not attended any competitions in June will continue to hold the top spot followed by Chen Yufei (China), Nozomi Okuhara (Japan), Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) and P.V. Sindu (India).

不過東京奧運積分站已經開始計算，戴資穎僅出賽過蘇迪曼盃，不少選手趁著等級較低的澳洲公開賽賺取東奧積分，戴資穎目前僅以10075 積分排在第8，榜單前2名為澳洲賽的冠亞軍陳雨菲、奧原希望。

However, the Olympic qualification period has started, and every competition matters greatly for qualification. Tai Tzu-ying having only played the Sudirman Cup since the period started only has 10075 points, coming in at the eight spots behind Olympic Champion Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara. Many players have already earned Olympic points by competing in the recent Australian Open. ●