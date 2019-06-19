Home DW News Human-made deserts are drying up our planet DW NewsTop NewsWorld News Human-made deserts are drying up our planet June 19, 2019 13 LINE Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Most Popular 妻大愛原諒阿翔偷吃！美女醫曝PO文「背後隱憂」臉色凝重 | Wife forgives Aaron Chen for cheating with fellow entertainer June 18, 2019 Editorial | Hong Kong protests rattle Taiwan’s political scene June 18, 2019 2019年台北國際食品展臺灣館展現好食力 臺灣豐味食材邁向國際舞台 | 2019 Taipei International Food Show to unveil ‘Amazing... June 14, 2019 Union mulls EVA Air strike if upcoming talks make no progress June 18, 2019 Analysis | Taiwan didn’t predict same-sex divorces June 19, 2019 Throngs await Trump’s official 2020 re-election kickoff in Florida June 19, 2019 Referendums to be limited to every two years from August 2021 June 18, 2019 Analysis | Taiwan students’ dilemma: healthy body or top grades? June 17, 2019 巴黎聖母院舉行火災肆虐後首場彌撒 | Fire-ravaged Notre Dame held its first online Mass since... June 16, 2019 As Hong Kong protests quiet down, what’s next? June 19, 2019