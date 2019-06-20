TAIPEI (CNA) – The government will soon implement a new set of regulations aimed at reducing nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions to 4,000 metric tons a year in areas that currently do not meet air quality standards, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said on June 19.

In a notice posted on its website, the EPA said the new guidelines in such locations, excluding national parks and conservation areas, will be introduced July 31 at the latest.

It said priority will be given to regulating entities that emit more than 40 metric tons of nitrogen oxide, including those in the power, cement, steel and waste incineration industries.

Factories will be given five years to comply with the new regulations, allowing them time to make adjustments to their budgets and operations, according to the EPA.

Meanwhile, the public and stakeholders in the industrial sectors are invited to make comments and suggestions over the next two weeks on the planned regulations, the EPA said.

NOx is a product of fuel combustion that contributes to the formation of smog, acid rain, and tropospheric ozone, which is commonly known as bad ozone.

The EPA is aiming for total NOx reduction of 4,000 metric tons a year, assuming all the relevant industries abide by the new regulations, although the regulatory standards for emissions differ among industries in Taiwan.

Taiwan emitted over 430,000 metric tons of nitrogen oxides in 2015, according to EPA figures. ●

By Chang Hsiung-feng and Emerson Lim