Russian President Vladimir Putin used his annual live call-in show on national television to assure the public that the economy was recovering and salary increases were on the way.

More than 1.5 million people had sent in complaints — and questions — for the “Direct Line with Vladimir Putin” program on Thursday.

Putin’s popularity has declined steadily following reforms that lifted the state pension age and years of falling wages. These were some of the grievances Russians raised on the call-in TV show, along with other domestic issues such as potholed roads, rubbish disposal, derelict schools and overcrowded health care facilities.

The president began by telling the audience he understood their concerns about stagnating incomes, but he said the economy was recovering. He also announced wage increases for public sector workers and said a major government spending program would soon deliver higher living standards.

“We are seeing that production has started to grow and inflation has dropped to below 5% and incomes have started to go up,” he said, but added that Russia needed to “change the structure of our economy, to make it high-tech, digital.”

Recovering after sanctions

Putin sought to play down the impact of international sanctions implemented after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea. While he acknowledged that the restrictions had taken a toll, costing Russia $50 billion (€44 billion), he claimed the damage had been far worse in European Union countries.

Putin described Western sanctions as an attempt to curb Russian power and said the US was trying to achieve a similar goal with China through its trade tariffs and sanctions on Huawei.

The United States wants to “contain the development of China as a global power,” he said.

“The same thing is happening with regard to Russia and it will keep going, so if we want to win a place under the sun we simply need to get stronger, primarily in the economic sphere.”

Putin’s falling popularity

The president’s carefully stage-managed TV show typically lasts several hours, with citizens able to send in their queries via telephone or the internet. Last year Putin answered 79 questions in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

“The main aim of the phone-in is to show that Vladimir Putin is the chief defender of the interests of the people, that he’s the most humane president and the last hope for justice,” political analyst Konstantin Kalachev told the AFP news agency.

Putin positions himself as “the person you can turn to when you are totally desperate and this style impresses many Russians,” Kalachev said.

According to independent pollster Levada, two-thirds of Russians approve of Putin’s policies, down from 90% in 2014.

Last month the state pollster changed its methodology for opinion surveys after its latest poll showed the public’s trust in Putin had fallen to 31.7% — a 13-year low. With the new methodology, however, the approval rating immediately doubled.

