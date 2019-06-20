KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The deputy chief of Sudan’s ruling military council says the military has identified the perpetrators of the violent dispersal of a pro-democracy sit-in, which left hundreds dead earlier this month.

But Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo says he won’t reveal their identities so as not to influence an ongoing investigation.

Speaking at a military-backed women’s rally on Thursday, Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, warned of impostor troops among the Rapid Support Forces, who protesters blame for the bulk of the killings.

Dagalo, who leads the RSF, says the military arrested dozens of people wearing RSF uniforms and committing violations.

The military council took over the country after massive protests drove longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir from power in April. Negotiations with protesters reached a deadlock following a clampdown on their sit-in on June 3.