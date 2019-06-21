CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets selected power forward PJ Washington from Kentucky with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season for John Calipari’s Wildcats. Washington boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan and improved his shooting last year after returning for his sophomore season with the Wildcats. He shot 42.3 percent from 3-point range last year.

Washington says returning to Kentucky was a wide decision, saying he doesn’t think he would have been a first-round draft pick had he left after this freshman season.

The Hornets are growing a little long in the tooth at the power forward position with Marvin Williams still the starter, so Washington gives them a younger option.

The Hornets have two picks remaining in the second round.

