SALEM, Ore. (AP) — GOP senators are preparing to remain absent from the Capitol for a second day to block a landmark climate plan that would be the second of its kind nationwide.

Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the state police to round up 12 Republican senators who fled the Legislature — and in some cases, the state — to thwart passage of a climate proposal that would dramatically lower fossil fuel emissions by 2050.

The GOP lawmakers didn’t show on Thursday and there were no indications they would return Friday.

State Police can force senators they track down in Oregon into a patrol car to return them to the Capitol, although the agency said in a statement that it would use “polite communication” and patience to bring the rogue lawmakers back.

