A report by The New York Times, citing official sources, alleged on Friday that US President Donald Trump had approved targeted strikes on Iran and then backed out. The strikes were reportedly a response to the high-altitude US surveillance drone that was shot down by Iran over the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, Trump had chosen not to reveal how the US would respond to the downing of the drone, instead telling reporters “you’ll find out.”

Several outlets in the USsaid planes were in the air and ships were in position, but for unknown reasons, no missiles were fired. While no White House or Pentagon officials confirmed the report, the Times said they did not halt the publication of the article.

Late Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order prohibiting US operators from flying over Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman due to heightened tensions.

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new heights last week after explosions hit two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The White House accused Iran of involvement, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatening the use of force to protect its interests in the region.

Read more:‘Risk of war’ persists in Strait of Hormuz crisis, Germany’s Maas says

Pelosi: ‘No appetite for war’

Prior to the news breaking, President Trump met with Democrat and Republican leaders of Congress for a classified briefing on Iran, which lasted more than an hour. Senior Democratic lawmakers urged the president to de-escalate the situation. However, It is unclear if deliberations at the meeting had any effect on the alleged decision for missiles to stand down.

Pelosi publicly urged a “strategic, smart” response, in coordination with US allies. She added that the American people have “no appetite” for a war with Iran.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer echoed Pelosi’s demand for Congress to be involved, calling for a “robust, open debate” where legislators can “have a real say” on the way forward.

The US Constitution grants Congress the power to authorize and declare war. But previous administrations have been able to carry out foreign interventions without congressional approval, more recently, through the Authorization for the Use of Military Force of 2001.

Critics of Trump’s Iran policy worry that the law, which grants the president authority to use military force against terrorists connected with the September 11 attacks, could be used to justify intervention and bypass Congress.

Read more: Opinion: A Persian Gulf war can have no winners

‘Measured responses’

Republican lawmakers signaled support for the president. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Trump administration was “engaged in what I would call measured responses.”

House leader Kevin McCarthy also said that measured responses were required, adding that “President Trump and his national security team remain clear-eyed on the situation and what must be done in response to increased Iranian aggression.”

Talking a tougher stance, Republican Senator and Trump ally Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called Iran a “murderous regime” and said, “If they’re itching for a fight they’re going to get one.”

Read more: The Strait of Hormuz: The world’s most important oil choke point

jcg/rt (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW’s editors send out a selection of the day’s hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.