WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee is set to interview Russia-born business executive Felix Sater about his behind-the-scenes role in Donald Trump’s effort to build a skyscraper in Moscow during the presidential election.

The staff-led, closed-door interview is part of the committee’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller said there was no evidence of a conspiracy between Russia and Trump’s campaign, but noted dozens of contacts between the two.

Sater worked with Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow before the 2016 election.

The project was later abandoned, and Cohen is now in prison, partly on charges that he lied to Congress about the duration of the project.