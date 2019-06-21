Filling the five top jobs in the administration of the European Union (EU) is not going to be an easy task. A special summit has been arranged for June 30 as EU leaders try to thrash out a deal. Here’s our overview of the key posts.

President of the European Commission

The European Commission president is the head of this executive branch of the European Union, setting the policy agenda and directing the civil service.

The Commission is responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding EU treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the EU.

The president also represents the EU abroad at G7 and G20 summits and at bilateral summits with third countries, together with the President of the European Council and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The president is nominated by the European Council and formally elected by the European Parliament, for a five-year term.

President of the European Council

The President of the European Council is the person presiding over and driving forward the work of the European Council, as well as a principal representative of the EU on the world stage.

The European Council is a collective body that defines the European Union’s overall political direction and priorities. It comprises the heads of state or government of the EU member states, along with the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

The president is appointed by national leaders — heads of state or government — of EU countries, and the role includes the promotion of cohesion and consensus within the Council.

The President of the European Central Bank

The president’s role is to lead the Bank and its main decision-making body, the Governing Council, made up of a six-member Executive Board plus the governors of the central banks of the 19 euro area countries.

The ECB, based in Frankfurt, Germany, is an official EU institution at the heart of the Eurosystem and the Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The ECB president is chosen by the European Council.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice-President of the Commission

The EU’s foreign policy chief leads the project team “Europe in the World” to represent the EU in international forums such as the United Nations.

The High Representative chairs the Commission’s Group on External Action to deliver a common approach for EU action on the world stage, and reports back about geopolitical developments.

The High Representative is chosen by the European Council.

The President of the European Parliament

Responible for the application of the Rules of Procedure, the president chairs the plenary sittings of Parliament, the Conference of the Presidents of Political Groups and the Bureau of Parliament.

After it has voted, the President signs the EU budget into being. The Parliament acts as a co-legislator with the European Council, sharing the power to adopt and amend legislative proposals.

The president addresses the European Council ahead of each of its meetings and states the assembly’s views on subjects included on the Council’s agenda.

Nominated by the European Council, the president is formally elected by the European Parliament for a five-year term and represents the assembly in its international relations.

