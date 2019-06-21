Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday, the country’s ruling party confirmed.

The decision followed a night of violent protest in the capital Tbilisi following a contentious parliamentary address by a Russian lawmaker.

“Speaker Kobakhidze’s decision to step down is proof of the high standards of accountability set by our party and not a concession to irresponsible opposition parties’ demands,” the Georgian Dream party’s General Secretary Khakha Kaladze told a news conference.

State media reported that more than 240 people were injured on Thursday night after police fired tear gas and rubber bullets during the largest rally in years outside the parliament building.

Thousands had gathered to voice outrage over the visit of the Russian delegation, more than a decade after the two nations fought a war in which Georgia effectively lost two large chunks of its territory.

Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov addressed an inter-parliamentary forum of lawmakers in his native Russian from the Georgian parliamentary speaker’s seat.

Anti-Russian sentiment runs deep in Georgia, and political forces have been stirring up fears of Russia regaining influence.

“Russia is our enemy and occupant,” Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said amid the protests, calling for the restoration of peace and suggesting that such destabilization actually benefits Russia.

“The breakdown of our country and society, the internal confrontation does not help anyone else but Russia. This is its most well-known weapon,” she said in a statement on Facebook.

Moscow, meanwhile, condemned the protest as a “Russophobic provocation,” according to comments carried by Russian state news agency TASS.

mm/rc (AFP, AP)

