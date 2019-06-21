BOSTON (AP) — A former insurance executive from California is the 14th parent to plead guilty to participating in the nationwide college admissions bribery scheme.

Authorities say Toby MacFarlane paid 50,000 to get his children admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. MacFarlane pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in Boston federal court Friday.

MacFarlane, of Del Mar, California, is a former senior executive at a title insurance company. Prosecutors have said they’ll recommend 15 months in prison.

Other parents who have pleaded guilty in the case include “Desperate Housewives” actress Felicity Huffman .

Among the parents fighting the charges are “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli.