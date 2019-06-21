LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the case against the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo (all times local):

1 p.m.

A judge has continued the extraordinary 0 million bail for the leader of Mexico-based megachurch La Luz del Mundo but says prosecutors must offer more evidence of their child sex and human trafficking allegations at the next court hearing.

Prosecutors said Friday that 50-year-old Naasón Joaquín García poses a threat to “hundreds of girls” if he gets released.

Joaquín García and his two co-defendants have pleaded not guilty. Another defendant remains at large.

Prosecutors say their preliminary review of evidence shows the alleged sexual abuse goes beyond the initial charges and more may be forthcoming.

The case is scheduled to return to court on July 15 for an evidentiary hearing to determine if the bail should change.

