德國消防隊員營救卡在人孔蓋里的松鼠 | German Firefighters rescue squirrel stuck in manhole cover

德國西部城市多特蒙德的消防隊員、警察和獸醫診所，聯合拯救了頭卡在人孔蓋上 的紅松鼠。

Firefighters, police and a veterinary clinic combined forces to rescue a red squirrel that had gotten its tiny head stuck in a manhole cover in the western German city of Dortmund.

多特蒙德市的消防部門在 6 月 21 日表示，他們一天前接到一通電話，說市中心公園旁 邊的街道上，有一隻囓齒動物處於危險之中。

Dortmund’s fire department said on June 21 they responded a day earlier to a call about the rodent in peril on a street next to a downtown park.

當救援人員趕到現場時，他們發現這只簇絨耳松鼠的頭，從蓋子的一個洞裡伸出來。最 初解救這隻動物的嘗試失敗了，只得將整個下水道人孔蓋取下，並帶到附近的獸醫診所， 員警則被叫來看守這個敞開的下水道孔。

When rescuers arrived, they spotted the tufted-eared squirrel’s head poking out of a hole in the cover. Initial attempts to free the animal were unsuccessful, so the entire manhole cover was removed and taken to a nearby veterinary clinic, while police were called in to guard the open sewer.

獸醫用麻醉劑讓松鼠平靜下來，然後釋放了它，同時並為牠的淺表頸部傷口上藥治療， 預計很快可以釋放回野外。

Vets used an anesthetic to calm the squirrel and then freed the animal. It was treated for superficial neck wounds and is expected to soon be released back into the wild. ●

