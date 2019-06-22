紀念漫畫30周年　《城市獵人》全新劇場版7月19日回歸大銀幕 | ‘City Hunter’ to hit box office on July 19

最強神槍手「冴羽獠」回來了！動畫發行30週年紀念電影《城市獵人劇場版-新宿PRIVATE EYES》將於7月19日上映，這部完整表現80年代世界觀的經典作品，在大螢幕再現帥氣流暢的街頭槍戰與打鬥，原汁原味打造幽默爆笑的硬派風格，絕對能讓忠實粉絲回甘再回甘，還能讓新朋友被「獠」的不要不要！

The legendary marksman Ryo Saeba is back! “City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes” will be released on July 19 this year, the 30th anniversary of the series’ anime premiere. This 80s classic series will present cinematic fight sequences of the utmost quality and recreate the humor that the series is known for. The producers guarantee that this movie can bring an overwhelming sense of nostalgia to the series’ fans while sparking interest in brand new characters.

《城市獵人劇場版-新宿PRIVATE EYES》故事主角「冴羽獠」是地下社會中聞風喪膽的殺手，擁有頂尖戰技和槍法，但生性非常好色。與搭檔「慎村香」一同經營以新宿為據點的偵探事務所，接下保鑣工作的條件。

The movie’s protagonist Ryo Saeba is a top-notch assassin of the underworld. Although he has impeccable hand-to-hand combat skills and marksmanship, he is incredibly lustful. Together with Kaori Makimura, he owns a business in Shinjuku, Tokyo and earns his living by being a bodyguard.

劇場版的主軸環繞在初登場角色「近藤亞衣」之間展開故事。

Yet, this movie is centered around a new character Ai Shindo.

《城市獵人》、《灌籃高手》與《美少女戰士》共同被譽為”日本三大神作”，其中《城市獵人》由日本知名作家「北条 司」所創作的漫畫發行量，全球已超過5000萬本，自1985 年連載至今曾改編為動畫、小說、電視劇與真人電影，今年特別推出《城市獵人劇場版-新宿PRIVATE EYES》，由原作「北条 司」、導演「兒玉兼嗣」與腳本「加藤陽一」等原班製作團隊攜手合作打造。

“City Hunter”, “Slam Dunk,” and “Sailor Moon” are referred to as the Big Three of Japanese anime. Out of which “City Hunter” by Tsukasa Hojo had sold more than 50 million copies globally since the manga started in 1985, the series had been made into anime, novels, and live-action movies. This year, the series’ original creator Hojo cooperates with director Kenji Kodama and screenwriter Yōichi Katō to produce the movie.

聲優陣容則是原班人馬「奇蹟」般的再度集結，有資深的「神谷明、「伊倉一惠」等，還有第一次挑戰聲優工作的「飯豐萬里江」、「山寺宏一」和搞笑藝人團體Tutorial的「德井義實」等，一起為傳說經典再次寫下新的歷史！用全新故事篇章帶給觀眾最經典的感動。

The voice acting cast would be constituted by actors of various backgrounds. Akira Kamiya and Kazue Ikura make up the more experienced portion of the cast while Marie Iitoyo, Kōichi Yamadera, and Yoshimi Tokui are first-time voice actors.

此外，動畫代理商木棉花也宣布，自6月15日起木棉花YouTube頻道即將播出電視動畫，讓忠實粉絲先過過癮，新世代的朋友也能先複習，看看這個被歐洲媒體譽為「亞洲007」的阿獠能讓大家留下多少時代的眼淚，呼喚出你心中的MEN味。

Furthermore, the anime agency Muse Communication also announced that the company’s YouTube channel has started uploading anime episodes starting on June 15, allowing fans to enjoy the series. We recommend you to check out this series and its protagonist Ryo, who has been dubbed “The 007 of Asia.” ●