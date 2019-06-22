Hannah Green holds onto 1-shot lead at Hazeltine

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Hannah Green has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and fresh evidence that going after her first LPGA Tour victory at a major won’t be easy.

Green three-putted for bogey on the 18th hole at Hazeltine for a 2-under 70, leaving her one shot clear of two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who had a 68.

Green stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole that would have given the 22-year-old Australian a four-shot lead. The putt spun in and out of the cup. Jutanugarn holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, and Green sputtered at the end.

She was at 9-under 207, with only five players within five shots of the lead.