全世界最醜狗狗大賽引發救援流浪犬的關注 | California Ugly Dog Contest brings attention to the needs of rescue dogs

在 2019 年 6 月 21 日星期五，加利福尼亞州佩塔魯瑪舉行的索諾瑪-馬林博覽會上贏 得世界上最醜的狗狗比賽之後，「小混蛋」(Scamp)終於可以休息一下了（中間）。| Scamp the Tramp, center, rests after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Friday, June 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
「小混蛋」(Scamp the Tramp)的外表讓他成為了勝利者 — 但這並不是一場選美比賽。 6 月 21 日，美國加州佩塔魯瑪舉行第 31 屆「世界最醜狗狗選拔大賽」，眼睛凸出的 長毛小狗「小混蛋」獲得了冠軍。

Scamp the Tramp’s looks have made him a winner — but it wasn’t a beauty contest. The snaggle-haired, bug-eyed pooch took the top prize on June 21 at the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, California.

當週五晚上宣佈世界最醜的狗狗獲勝者時，這個地方將成為狗的天堂。| Indeed, the place will go to the dogs when the winner of what’s being billed as the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest was announced Friday night. (AP)
來自加州聖羅莎的冠軍飼主莫羅內斯(Yvonne Morones)帶著「小混蛋」(Scamp)在「今 日秀」節目中亮相，獲頒 1,500 美元現金冠軍獎金，1,500 美元捐贈給動物收容所-以及 上台發言吹噓的權利。

Owner Yvonne Morones of Santa Rosa won an appearance with Scamp on the “Today” show, US$1,500 in cash, another US$1,500 to donate to an animal shelter — and bragging rights.

大多數參賽者之前都是被遺棄或從美國屠狗庇護所中獲救。 | Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S. (AP)
收容自街頭的流浪犬「小混蛋」(Scamp)，擊敗了其他 18 名參賽者，他們在競賽中 競相展示了他們的下垂舌頭，彎曲雙腿和其他奇怪的特徵。

Scamp, an adopted street dog, beat out 18 other contestants who showed off their droopy tongues, bowed legs and other strange attributes.

在風景如畫的加州小鎮帕塔魯瑪，事情開始變得「難看」起來。| Things are starting to get ugly in the picturesque California town of Petaluma. (AP)
一年一度的競賽中，舌頭下垂，雙腿彎曲，長相迷茫，還有其他一些奇怪的特徵的19 名選手，將同場競技。 | Nineteen contestants featuring droopy tongues, bowed legs, perpetually confused looks and other strange attributes are going nose-to-nose in the annual competition. (AP)
主辦單位表示，競賽不僅僅是膚淺的狗狗選醜比賽而已，而是為了引發大眾對救援 被遺棄狗狗的重視。大多數參賽者之前都是被遺棄或從美國屠狗庇護所中獲救。

Organizers say the contest isn’t just skin-deep. It’s also about bringing attention to the needs of rescue dogs. Most competitors were previously abandoned or rescued from kill shelters in the U.S. ●