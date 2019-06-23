Michael Jackson's popularity endures, even after new scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson was depicted as a child molester in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland” earlier this year, but the negative publicity hasn’t greatly diminished the King of Pop’s image.

As Tuesday’s 10th anniversary of Jackson’s death approaches, experts say his music legacy is still going strong despite the documentary’s detailed abuse allegations.

Billboard senior editor Gail Mitchell says she interviewed around 30 music executives who believe Jackson’s legacy will withstand the controversy.

Signs of any broad backlash against Jackson are few.

The superstar’s music was taken off some radio stations, but is still being played in commercials and his memorabilia is still selling.

Jackson’s album and theatrical video of “Thriller” remains in the National Recording Registry, and a pair of museums say they’re not removing images or artifacts of him.