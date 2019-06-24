2020 Tokyo Olympics tickets to go on sale in Taiwan on June 26

TAIPEI (CNA) – Tickets for events at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will officially go on sale online in Taiwan on June 26, Taipei-based travel agency JTB Taiwan announced on June 10.

Ticket sales for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will last for a month and will be made available through the company’s website from 2 p.m. on June 26 to 2 p.m. on July 26, according to JTB Taiwan, the authorized ticket reseller in the country.

The international multi-sport event, which will feature 339 events in 33 different sports, will be held from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, in Tokyo.

The agency said a total of 3,159 tickets have been allocated to Taiwan for all Olympic events, but only 57 will be available for the opening ceremony and 40 will be available for the closing ceremony, JTB Taiwan said.

All tickets will be priced in line with the standards set by Tokyo Olympic organizers, it said.

Citing an example, JTB Taiwan said the ticket price for a front row “Category A” seat at the opening ceremony can cost as much as NT$90,000 (US$2,863) per person, while a “Category C” ticket for an athletic event can be as cheap as NT$880.

The majority of tickets available for sale in Taiwan will be Category C and D seats to make the games more accessible to people in Taiwan.

According to JTB Taiwan, a ticket cannot be resold after it is purchased.

Also, to prevent the illegal reselling of tickets, ticket users will be required to show their personal identification and ticket information before entering a venue.

By Lung Po-an and Ko Lin