Number of divorces in Taiwan dropped slightly last year: MOI

TAIPEI (CNA) — Taiwan recorded 54,402 divorces in 2018, a slight drop of 37 from the previous year, according to the statistics released by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) on June 23.

On average, there were 149.05 divorces per day last year, compared with 149.15 the previous year, and 156.78 in 2009, the statistics showed.

The number of divorces in Taiwan has fluctuated over the past 10 years, rising from 57,223 in 2009 to 58,037 in 2010, then falling to 53,144 in 2014, and increasing to 54,439 in 2017, according to the MOI.

The figure for 2018 was 3,635 lower than in 2010, according to the ministry.

The median duration of marriage last year was 8.25 years, 0.27 years less than in 2017, and 0.46 years less than in 2009, the data indicates.

Among the couples who got divorced last year, 34.3 percent had been married for less than 5 years, and 21.7 percent for 5-9 years, which indicated that the divorce rate was lower among couples who had been married for more than five years, the MOI said.

Last year, 80.93 percent of the couples that got divorced were both Taiwanese, while 19.07 percent of the couples were a Taiwanese citizen and a foreign national, the statistics showed.

By Wang Cheng-chung and Evelyn Kao