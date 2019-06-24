Death toll from building collapse in Cambodia rises to 24

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia (AP) — The death toll in a building collapse in Cambodia has risen to 24 and rescuers are continuing to search the rubble for more trapped workers.

The unfinished, seven-story building collapsed early Saturday on top of the dozens of construction workers who slept each night on the second floor. The condominium was being built in the thriving seaside resort town of Sihanoukville, which has several such Chinese-funded projects.

Preah Sihanouk provincial authorities said rescuers digging through the twisted metal and concrete rubble found five bodies overnight.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also visited the site late Sunday. Pictures released by the provincial authorities showed him in front of the collapsed building talking to several government ministers involved in the rescue.