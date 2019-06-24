The Latest: BET Awards kick off with Cardi B, Offset

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 2019 BET Awards, which are being presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

5 p.m.

The BET Awards kicked off on Sunday with a two-song performance from hip-hop couple Cardi B and her husband Offset.

Offset of the hip-hop trio Migos stepped onstage first before being accompanied by his wife on his lap performing the song “Clout.” Cardi B took to stage on her lonesome to perform “Press” on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show’s host Regina Hall followed their performance with a video skit before going onstage and dancing to the 1998 hit song “Da Butt” with a marching band from Washington, D.C., accompanying her. The “Girls Trip” actress twerked onstage before Taraji P. Henson joined her and began doing the same.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with seven.

___

4:30 p.m.

The late Nipsey Hussle will be honored at the 2019 BET Awards, which will be hosted by Regina Hall and feature performances by Cardi B, Migos and H.E.R.

Cardi B is the leading nominee with seven at Sunday night’s show, kicking off at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hussle, who was a respected and beloved activist in South Los Angeles, will receive the Humanitarian Award. The rapper was shot to death on March 31 outside his clothing store in what police said was a personal dispute.

Hussle will compete with Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage for best male hip-hop artist.

Grammy winner Mary J. Blige will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and media mogul Tyler Perry will earn the Ultimate Icon Award.