Beethoven – Made in the Rhineland, part two

To understand Beethoven, if that’s possible at all, you have to listen to the young Beethoven, said conductor Werner Ehrhardt in an interview with DW: “You can see that he invented his ideas of sound and of drama idea here in Bonn as a young man. And he took that to Vienna. That also makes it clear why Beethoven stood out in Vienna. He was more than just charming like the others were.”

When Emperor Joseph II died on February 20, 1790, Beethoven was twenty years old. A circle of intellectuals in Bonn planned a funeral set for March 19 and commissioned Beethoven to write music for it in less than three weeks’ time. The cantata is seldom performed, but soprano Dorothee Mields doesn’t understand why, as she told DW: “We were so amazed that nobody is doing this cantata more often because there is one aria with choir which is the most heart-gripping aria I’ve ever experienced in my life. We were all in tears because it’s really emotional and a beautiful, beautiful piece.”

Like Beethoven, Ferdinand Ries was born in Bonn, and both their fathers and their grandfathers had performed together. In 1801 the young Ries followed the young Beethoven and moved to Vienna to learn from him. Going on to a successful music career in London, Ries eventually returned to the Rhineland and made Beethoven’s music known in his homeland. Ries’ composition titled “The Triumph of Belief” is like a philosophical discourse between two points of view: faith and aetheism, with faith prevailing.

Ludwig van Beethoven

Cantata on the death of Joseph II for soloists, chorus and orchestra, WoO 87

Dorothee Mields, soprano

Annekathrin Laabs, alto

Martin Koch, tenor

Thomas de Vries, bass

Vox Bona Chamber Chorus of the Church of the Cross, Bonn

Orchestra l’arte del mondo

Werner Ehrhardt, conductor

Recorded by Radio Deutschlandfunk, Cologne (DLF) in the Church of the Cross, Bonn on September 5, 2018

Ferdinand Ries

Der Sieg des Glaubens (The Triumph of Belief). Oratorio (excerpt)

Robin Johannsen, soprano

Marion Eckstein, alt

Corby Welch, tenor

Matthias Winckler, bass

Bonn Chamber Chorus

Chorus Musicus Cologne

Orchestra Rhine Tone

Christoph Spering, conductor

Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center, Bonn on September 2, 2018