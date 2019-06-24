Farewell party to be held for police sniffer dog in Penghu

TAIPEI (CNA) — A police dog renowned for its ability to detect even the faintest smell of drugs is retiring at the end of June on Taiwan’s outlying island of Penghu and the Penghu County Police Bureau (PCPB) is holding a farewell party on June 24 during the island’s annual fireworks festival.

Ou-ti (歐弟), a yellow Labrador retriever serving in PCPB’s narcotics unit, is retiring on June 30 after seven years of service, according to a press statement released last week.

A farewell party will be held on Monday evening to celebrate Ou-ti’s illustrious career, as part of the 2019 Penghu International Fireworks Festival, the PCPB said.

Ou-ti started his career as a drug sniffer dog at the age of one at the K-9 branch of Taiwan’s Third Special Police Corps, according to the police corps.

The police dog first established his reputation in an anti-drug operation in 2015, in which a drug factory in Kaohsiung was closed down and more than 600 kilograms of amphetamine seized with a street value of more than NT$500 million (US$16 million), the police corps said.

As the highest-rated police dog in Taiwan, Ou-ti was transferred to Penghu in April 2017 and became a founding member of Penghu’s K-9 unit established to combat drug smuggling to the island.

That year at Magong Airport, later renamed Penghu Airport, Ou-ti helped police arrest a teenager attempting to bring 49.3 grams of ketamine onto the island.

Ou-ti will be looked after by Penghu’s K-9 branch after he retires, with another six freshly trained young sniffer dogs set to join the unit in July.

By Chi Jo-yao