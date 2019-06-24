Singaporean telecom company launches non-contract plans in Taiwan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Circles.Life, a Singapore-based telecommunications service provider, formally launched its service in Taiwan on June 24, hoping to penetrate the local market by providing customized and non-contractual mobile services.

At the launch event in Taipei, Circles.Life’s CEO for East Asia Lin Wei-Wen (林偉文) said the company will offer customers flexible subscription plans that do not require long-term contracts, allowing customers to choose subscription plans based on their needs.

Customers can choose a mobile plan, apply for their sim card, and get their bills through the company’s App, without having to visit their physical stores, Lin said.

The Singapore-based company, which said it has a 5 percent share of its home market and intends to expand to several foreign markets, obtained its operating license from Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) last month.

As a mobile virtual network operator, Circles.Life does not have a wireless network infrastructure in Taiwan. It leases network services from an unnamed Taiwanese telecom provider and resells them to customers.

Circles.Life hopes to “liberate” customers from long-term contracts as most industry players in Taiwan require clients to subscribe to service plans as long as 36 months, Lin said.

He stressed that the company will not enter into a price war with its competitors since there is not much room for such a strategy in Taiwan.

Initially, Circles.Life is offering two major plans to their customers. Clients can get 30 minutes of free calls to any network and internet usage of 18GB for NT$450 (US$14) a month under its basic plan, or add NT$200 for unlimited internet usage under the add-on plan.

By Jiang Ming-yan and Emerson Lim