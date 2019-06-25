Yilan schoolchildren to perform marine conservation play in Japan

TAIPEI (CNA) — Schoolchildren from an elementary school in Yilan, well-known since last year after finding a camera lost by a Japanese student, will embark on a tour of Japan in July to promote marine conservation with a puppet play based on the story of the lost camera.

The students from Yue-ming (岳明) Elementary School will visit Japan’s Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo July 2-10 and perform a puppet play featuring the lost camera and its journey drifting at sea for 933 days, the children’s homeroom teacher Park Lee (李公元) said in a Facebook post last week.

The play is a combination of traditional Taiwanese puppetry and various styles of puppets made from marine debris, and its storyline focuses on the lost camera, the beauty of the ocean and the horrific ocean pollution caused by humans, Lee said.

The play is aimed at encouraging eco-friendly action to protect the ocean, the teacher added.

To make the trip a reality, the students raised their own travel funds totaling NT$660,000 (US$21,290) by selling handicrafts and performing music and dramas in the street over the past three months, Lee said.

The children will perform the play four times in Japan. Although the play will be accompanied by interpretation, the students have also been practicing basic Japanese to interact with their audiences, who will consist mainly of Japanese elementary schoolchildren, Lee said.

The students will also visit coastal areas in Chiba and help clean up local beaches, Lee went on.

Lee did not mention whether the children will meet again with the Japanese woman, Serina Tsubakihara, owner of the lost camera, during their tour.

By Chi Jo-yao