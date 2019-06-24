Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran targeting supreme leader

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday that imposes new US sanctions against Iran.

The new sanctions will specifically target Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials, including eight senior commanders of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the measures “go after the supreme leader’s office and lock up literally billions more in assets.”

Trump said that the move was part of an effort to “increase pressure on Tehran,” adding: “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Although the sanctions come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, the US president said the sanctions would have been imposed regardless of the recent downing of a US drone.

More to follow…

