Temperatures to push higher on reduced moisture

TAIPEI (CNA) — Temperatures around Taiwan are expected to push higher on June 25 because of a decline in moisture held by a weather front that is still affecting the country, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to hit 29-30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, up 2-3 degrees from a day earlier, while highs in central Taiwan are forecast to rise 2-3 degrees to around 30 degrees, the bureau forecast.

In the south, temperatures are expected to remain little changed from Monday and reach 30-31 degrees, the CWB said.

Despite the lower amount of moisture in the weather system, sporadic showers are possible around Taiwan in the afternoon, in particular in mountainous areas, which could experience “heavy rain,” the bureau said.

Heavy rain refers to accumulated rainfall of more than 80mm over 24 hours or more than 40mm in one hour, according to the CWB warning system.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Tuesday was generally good around Taiwan, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

By Weng Tsui-ping and Frances Huang