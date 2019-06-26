Malaysia detains 4 Indians, seizes drugs, 5,255 turtles

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

Senior customs official Zulkarnain Mohamed Yusof says agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on June 20.

He says the men told investigators that the turtles, estimated to be worth 2,700, were meant to be sold as pets in India.

Zulkarnain said Wednesday officials also found a total of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 717,000 ringgit (74,000), hidden in special compartments in boxes that were hand-carried by two men who flew in from India on June 19 and June 20, respectively.