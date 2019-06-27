Lawmakers at bat for annual charity baseball game

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are stepping up to the plate for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, a summer tradition that raises money for charity.

Members of Congress square off in a rivalry that resembles the partisan split in the House and Senate. Democrats and Republicans are playing under evening lights at Nationals Park, home of Washington’s Major League Baseball team.

Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who was seriously injured two years ago when a gunman opened fire on Republicans during practice, notched a hit in Wednesday’s game.

The Congressional Sports for Charity foundation supports The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund, honoring officers at the scene of the 2017 shooting.