Migrant: Young family ignored advice against border swim

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — The young family from El Salvador appeared in the Mexican border city of Matamoros over the weekend with fear already on their faces.

Another migrant says the family asked about trying to swim across to the U.S., but she tried to discourage them over the danger. Xiomara Mejia says that “I noticed they were really nervous, scared. They had panic on their faces.”

Mejia said Wednesday the family left, saying they would be back. “I didn’t think they were going to decide to cross the river.”

But they did try the swim, and the father and young daughter were swept away and drowned. Their bodies were found face down in the Rio Grande, a heartbreaking scene captured in a news photo showing the girl tucked inside her father’s shirt.