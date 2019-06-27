Migrant: Young family ignored advice against border swim

Pedestrian commuters wait in line to enter Brownsville, Texas, on the Puerta Mexico bridge across the Rio Grande, seen from downtown Matamoros, Tamaulipas state, Mexico, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Hundreds of migrants, some who have been in line for months, are awaiting their turn on the Mexican side to request asylum in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — The young family from El Salvador appeared in the Mexican border city of Matamoros over the weekend with fear already on their faces.

Another migrant says the family asked about trying to swim across to the U.S., but she tried to discourage them over the danger. Xiomara Mejia says that “I noticed they were really nervous, scared. They had panic on their faces.”

Mejia said Wednesday the family left, saying they would be back. “I didn’t think they were going to decide to cross the river.”

But they did try the swim, and the father and young daughter were swept away and drowned. Their bodies were found face down in the Rio Grande, a heartbreaking scene captured in a news photo showing the girl tucked inside her father’s shirt.