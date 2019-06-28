Texas man at large after skipping end of his murder trial

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Rene Adrian Carrillo. Authorities are searching for Carrillo man who went on the run the night before a jury found him guilty of murder. The Dallas County District Attorney's office say Rene Adrian Carrillo cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday June 26, 2019, the night after the third day of his trial. Despite his absence, Carrillo was sentenced Thursday to 99 years in prison for the 2017 shooting of Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres at a Dallas strip club. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old Texas man who went on the run the night before a jury found him guilty of murder.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office say Rene Adrian Carrillo cut off his ankle monitor Wednesday night. Despite his absence, Carrillo’s trial continued Thursday and he was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the 2017 shooting of Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres outside a Dallas strip club.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help in finding Carrillo, although a spokeswoman said he was never in federal custody.

The District Attorney’s office could not immediately say where Carillo was when he removed the location monitor. A spokeswoman said prosecutors learned of his flight Thursday.

Prosecutors say Carillo will face additional charges for fleeing and jumping bail upon his recapture.