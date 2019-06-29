Union votes in favor of terms proposed by EVA Air; strike to end

TAIPEI (CNA) — Members of the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) on June 29 voted in favor of terms and conditions proposed by EVA Airways to end a 10-day strike that had led to around 1,000 flights being canceled and an estimated 180,000 passengers affected.

TFAU is expected to sign an agreement with the airline at a ceremony in Taoyuan City Hall to be presided over by government officials and lawyers representing the two sides later that day, officially ending the strike.

A silver lining emerged Thursday in the standoff between the striking flight attendants as the union compromised on their three core demands — raising their overseas daily allowance, appointing a labor representative on the company’s board, and reserving some benefits only for union members.

EVA Air Chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) in turn assured the union Friday that the company will not seek to punish its members for striking. However, the two sides have not disclosed details of their agreement to end the strike.

According to Taiwan’s Deputy Labor Minister Liu Shih-hao (劉士豪), who had acted as a mediator at a previous meeting between the union and the airline, EVA agreed to offer bonuses in lieu of an increase to the daily allowance demanded by the union.

By Chiu Chun-chin and Chung Yu-chen