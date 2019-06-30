Steve Stricker increases lead to 6 shots in US Senior Open

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Steve Stricker opened a six-stroke lead in the U.S. Senior Open on Saturday at Notre Dame, shooting a 4-under 66 and extending his bogey-free run to 48 holes.

Seeking his second senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition by six strokes in May in Alabama, the 52-year-old Stricker had a tournament-record 18-under 192 total on the rain-softened Warren Golf Course. He opened with a 62 to tie the tournament record and share the first-round lead with David Toms, then shot a 64 on Friday to take a two-stroke advantage.

Fellow Madison, Wisconsin, player Jerry Kelly was second after a 70. Kelly beat Stricker and Retief Goosen in a playoff last week in Madison in the PGA Tour Champions event that Stricker hosts.

Toms was third at 11 under after a 70. Bob Estes had a 68 to get to 10 under.