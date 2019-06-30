Sudan: Army raids opposition offices ahead of protests

Security forces raided the offices of Sudan’s opposition group, the Sudanese Professionals‘ Association (SPA), the group said late on Saturday, forcing them to nix a press conference ahead of major protests.

The SPA and the military have clashed repeatedly in recent weeks, disagreeing over the timeline for a transition to democracy after the protest movement ousted former strongman President Omar al-Bashir. Since talks between the two groups broke down earlier this month, a violent crackdown has killed at least 128 people across the country, according to protest organizers.

Demonstrators have repeatedly accused the military of trying to make a power grab in Bashir’s absence.

“This represents a violation of liberties that is even worse than the regime of the former president,” SPA spokesman Ahmed al-Rabie told Reuters news agency after the raid on their offices.

“This is a bad sign for the atmosphere of mediation between the two parties.”

Military warns potential ‘vandals’

The umbrella organization Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), to which SPA belongs, said that a protest planned for Sunday would still go ahead, even after they were compelled to cancel their press conference.

Ahead of the marches set to take place in cities and town across the nation, the military warned that protest leaders would be punished over any “vandals” who caused property damage or blocked roads on Sunday.

Organizers took this as a veiled threat against the protestors as a whole. The military, however, has said that it does not oppose the marches.

After weeks of sit-ins outside military headquarters and repeated attempts to broker dialogue, it seemed on Saturday as if the army had accepted a proposal made by neighboring Ethiopia and the African Union, which the opposition had already tacitly agreed to.

es/bw (Reuters, AP)

