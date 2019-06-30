Trump confirms Kim meeting at Korean Demilitarized Zone

US President Donald Trump, who is on a visit to South Korea, confirmed Saturday that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the Korean peninsula.

“We’re going to the DMZ border and I’ll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much,” Trump told reporters in Seoul. “We’ve developed a very good relationship.”

Earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that Kim and Trump “will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division,” referring to the “truce village” in the DMZ.

The DMZ has layers of barbed wire, mines and other security measures, as the two Koreas are still technically at war.

Trump, the first sitting US president to meet with a leader of the isolated nation, held talks with Kim in Vietnam in February. The Hanoi summit followed on from an unprecedented meeting between the leaders in Singapore last June. Then, Kim pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula, without providing a clear timetable or roadmap.

Washington and Pyongyang blame each other for the impasse, but Trump is hopeful for a breakthrough.

Experts have warned that North Korea may never agree to fully give up its nuclear ambitions, which they say Pyongyang views as vital for regime survival.

A short meeting

The US president once again spoke about his good relationship with Kim, hailing a “certain chemistry” between them.

Although his previous two meetings with the North Korean leader didn’t yield any result, Trump said he was “in no rush” to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The Sunday DMZ meeting with Kim would be short, Trump said.

“Just shake hands quickly and say hello because we haven’t seen each other since Vietnam,” he said.

“It’s just a step and probably a step in the right direction,” said Trump.

South Korean President Moon said he would also travel with Trump to the DMZ, adding that Kim and Trump would hold a more formal meeting at a later date.

“I think when the third US-North summit will be held depends on what change today’s meeting and dialogue could generate,” said Moon.

Moon said that “peace takes more courage compared to tensions.”

“Continued dialogue is very practical and the only method to bring about peace on the Korean peninsula,” added the South Korean head of state.

