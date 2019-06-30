Flight attendants strike has cost US$67.7 million: EVA Airways

TAIPEI (CNA) — The flight attendants strike has cost EVA Airways NT$2.1 billion (US$67.7 million) over the past 11 days, with 469 domestic and international flights canceled, the company said on June 30.

The strike began at 4 p.m. on June 20 when flight attendants demands were not met during talks between the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU) and EVA Air.

The company has lost NT$2.1 billion due to 469 canceled flights (per round trip) from June 20-30, EVA Air said in a company bulletin on Sunday, adding that other strike related costs are still being evaluated.

EVA Air said it will notify passengers of updated flight schedules as soon as possible, urging them to check the latest updates on EVA Air’s official website or APP.

The company management said they would continue to negotiate and communicate with the union.

Hope that the strike was almost over grew on Saturday when members of the TFAU voted in favor of terms and conditions proposed by EVA Airways management.

However, the two sides were unable to reach agreement later that night due to disagreements on several issues, including the punishment of striking flight attendants by freezing wage hikes, suspending year-end bonuses and other benefits.

The TFAU said on Sunday at a press conference that it had asked its members to sign an affidavit promising to leave their passports and identification cards with the union until the strike is resolved, as a gesture to demonstrate unity on continued industrial action.

The union said the signing of the affidavit went smoothly and speedily.

By Jiang Ming-yan and Emerson Lim