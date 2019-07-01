Mexico president mixes left, conservative policy in 1st year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrés Manuel López Obrador is marking the anniversary of winning Mexico’s presidency, amid some strange contradictions.

A leftist, he has been more fiscally conservative than any of his predecessors since the 1950s. He has cut the size of government so dramatically it has drawn protests. He has been more openly religious than any Mexican president in recent memory.

He still spends most of his days on the campaign trail, holding near daily rallies in outlying states even though he is firmly in control of Congress and the opposition is a fragmented mess.

He has better relations with President Donald Trump than his conservative predecessor, and has cracked down on migrants harder.

Despite risky economic moves, according to polls published Monday he still has approval ratings of near 66 percent.