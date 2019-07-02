The Latest: China says US is driving tensions with Iran

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on Iran’s unraveling nuclear deal with world powers (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

China has expressed regret over Iran’s move to break limits on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, but says Washington’s pressure campaign is the root cause of tensions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday that Beijing remains committed to the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He said all parties should exercise restraint and safeguard the agreement to “avoid escalating tensions.”

Geng said that Beijing expressed its “regret” over Iran’s recent moves, but added: “As we have repeatedly stressed, the U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ is the root cause of the current tension on the Iranian nuclear issue.”

China was a signatory to the joint plan along with Britain, France and Germany, and has struggled to keep Iran within it after the U.S. unilaterally pulled out last year.

___

11:55 a.m.

France’s president is urging Iran to immediately reduce its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and stick to the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Tuesday that he “took note with concern” of Iran’s announcement that it has surpassed the limit of 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of low-enriched uranium laid out in the accord.

Macron asked Iran also abstain from any other steps that would threaten the deal, which promised to lift trade sanctions in exchange for curbing Iran’s atomic program.

France strongly opposed President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the deal and impose new sanctions on Iran.

Macron said France will try to make sure Iran honors its commitments, as well as receives the “economic advantages of the accord.”