EVA Air cancels 550 flights July 11-19

TAIPEI (CNA) — EVA Airways on Tuesday canceled 550 out of 1,655 flights between July 11-19 due to an ongoing strike by its flight attendants, which is expected to affect 86,900 passengers, the airline said on July 2.

While EVA Air will be able to increase its transport capacity from 60 percent to 70 percent during the period as it said more cabin crew have changed their minds and returned to work, it is unlikely that the airline’s flight schedule will return to normal by the end of the month.

The announcement followed an impasse in negotiations between the carrier and the Taoyuan Flight Attendants Union (TFAU), which had lasted 11 hours Tuesday but made little progress.

While the company backed down on a decision to punish 27 flight attendants who left their positions before the strike started June 20 before a further investigation is carried out, it remained reluctant to withdraw a statement it issued May 8.

At that time, the airline said that if a strike hurt its profitability and caused financial losses, the company would freeze annual wage increases and suspend year-end bonuses to all of its employees, as well as stopping offering discount airfares for striking flight attendants and their families for three years.

EVA said flight crew and ground staff who worked during the strike would not have their benefits withdrawn.

The union argued that EVA’s announcement is a retaliation against the striking flight attendants and urged the management to “restore the benefits its members were entitled to prior to the strike.”

Other issues that were not discussed included a deal that will pay an NT$300 (US$10) on-duty bonus for flight attendants working short haul and overnight routes and NT$500 for overseas routes.

In addition, during the October-March period, flight attendants on flights BR198 on the Taoyuan-Tokyo Narita route and BR108 on the Kaohsiung-Tokyo route will be allowed to rest overnight rather than working both legs of a round-trip flight on the same day.

Flight attendants working BR716 on the Taoyuan-Beijing route will be allowed to rest overnight in April and the June-August period.

The airline was also asked to hold a monthly labor-management meeting and review the airline’s service procedures and employee work schedule every six months.

It remained unclear when the next meeting will be held, according to the Ministry of Labor.

By Lee Hsin-Yin