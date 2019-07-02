EU leaders pick Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen to lead European Commission

The European Council proposed German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen to become European Commission president, European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

Von der Leyen, who would be the first female Commission president if confirmed, would take over at a time when the EU is struggling with several issues, including the United Kingdom’s planned exit from the bloc.

Nominations for key posts

As part of a package deal, the nominations include:

Charles Michel for European Council president. He is currently serving as acting Belgian premier.

Christine Lagarde for European Central Bank president. She is France’s former finance minister who is currently serving as IMF managing director.

Josep Borrell Fontelles for High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He is currently serving as Spanish foreign minister.

