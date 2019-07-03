Fisherman nets human leg bone in creek near Chesapeake Bay

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A fisherman in Virginia recently netted a human leg bone in a creek off Chesapeake Bay.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the femur was caught in David Shourds’ cast net Tuesday after it got snagged on the creek’s bottom. The bone measured about 1½ feet (0.5 meters) and was blackish in color.

The 49-year-old told the Pilot that he was about to throw it back in the water when “something told me it looked human, so I called 911.”

Virginia Beach police confirmed that they’re investigating. Spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said the bone looked “very aged” and it was sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Historical remains have been found in the same inlet over the years. Extreme high and low tides flush the bottom each day.