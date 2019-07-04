Fishing boat sinks near Honduras, at least 27 killed

At least 27 people died when a fishing boat capsized off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday.

The figure was confirmed by the president of the Atlantic Industrial Fishing Association, Richard Bonilla, and may yet rise further still.

The boat, used for catching lobsters, sank in the Caribbean sea and resulted in 47 people being rescued, according to Jose Domingo Meza, an armed forces spokesman.

Meza said the vessel, nicknamed “Wallie,” set sail from Cabo Gracias a Dios, near the Honduras-Nicaragua border, packed with fisherman after a seasonal ban on fishing for lobster was lifted.

According to local press reports, the captain of the sunken vessel, Austin Hyalock Almendares, gave notice of the shipwreck before being of those that perished.

