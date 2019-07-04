CTBC Bank opens flagship Taichung City Hall Branch

TAICHUNG (The China Post) – CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. opened the Taichung City Hall Branch on July 4, further expanding its roots on the western side of central Taiwan.

The new branch focuses on innovative digital experience, honorary wealth management space and integrated financial services. In addition to setting up a large digital experience area, the bank features the first full set of “smart ATM” that uses digital technology in Taiwan to help protect customers against financial fraud.

Taichung City Hall Branch also features the only “foreign currency exchange machine” that provides both US dollar, Japanese currency and RMB deposit and withdrawal functions, it will satisfy tourists and Taiwan entrepreneurs. CTBC Bank is committed to providing customers with the warmest services through technological innovation.

Lu Shiow-Yen, mayor of Taichung City, attended the opening ceremony and praised CTBC Bank for its investment in local operations. Lu also looked forward to cooperating to create a quality Taichung life circle.

Chen Jia-wen, general manager of CTBC Bank, said that he is optimistic about the development potential of central Taiwan, newly built the CTBC Financial Holding skyscraper and established the central operation center, and also set up a new generation of flagship branches to provide customers with a full range of financial services.

In the future, Taiwan Life Insurance, TLG Insurance and CTBC Securities of CTBC Financial Holding will also offer services at the central operation center, helping to build a one-stop financial base that continues to improve the services of CTBC Bank.

Also in attendance, Li Yu-qiu, personal financial executive of CTBC Bank, Huang Yi, CEO institutional & International Business, Yang Ming-xiang, general director of Corporate Finance Business, Yang Shu-hui, general director of personal financial Operations, Lin Hui-Jun, general director of personal financial products and more than 100 VIPs and other senior corporate customers from CTBC Bank, attended the event in Taichung.

Located in Taichung’s 7th Redevelopment Zone, the CTBC Bank Taichung City Hall Branch is at the 1st to 2nd floor of the CTBC Financial Holding building. It is close to Taichung City Government, National Taichung Theater, Taichung Top City, ShinKong Mitsukoshi and other public buildings and shopping malls, it’s a hub for politics, economy, culture and transportation.

The design concept of CTBC Financial Holding building is in line with the brand spirit: “We are family” with the theme of “Family Tree,” the pine trees are called as the leader of hundreds of wood, which is selected as the main topic, combined with the green scenery, with breeze, river, light and shadow flow and pinecone to create an overall environment that is endless and breezy.

The “Digital Experience Zone” on the 1st floor of the CTBC Bank ‘s Taichung City Hall Branch set up the “Face Recognition” and “Pre-Processing” services to provide the industry’s first “Waterfall TV”, which provides four people to select interactive videos and “digital experience table” that enable the public to understand various digital financial services and create an online and offline integrated financial experience scene.

The VIP Lounge on the 2nd floor is CTBC Bank ‘s largest honor service space in central Taiwan. It creates a home-like atmosphere with warm colors, providing customers with a comfortable and intimate environment. It is equipped with more than 10 styles of financial management rooms.

The largest family financial meeting room can welcome more than 10 people to meet the growing family business needs of wealth management. At the same time, it has a six-star safe deposit box for the appreciation of the room and can also provide customers with complete financial service needs.

In addition, CTBC Bank ‘s financial management staff can immediately conduct financial consultations with expert teams through the mobile device “Financial Mobile Advisor,” to tailor-made financial advice for clients and complete insurance, Trust product orders, and instant trading etc.

Paying attention to “customer experience” has always been the driving force behind the continuous improvement of CTBC Bank ‘s digital finance. In the future, CTBC Bank will continue to work hard to become the best financial partner of Taichung citizens, enterprises and government organizations. ●