CAL plans Tigerair Taiwan IPO in Q4 2020

TAIPEI (CNA) — China Airlines (CAL), the parent company of budget carrier Tigerair Taiwan, is slated to launch its first-phase initial public offering (IPO) of Tigerair Taiwan shares in the fourth quarter of 2020, CAL revealed on July 4.

CAL made the announcement following a board of directors meeting a day earlier in which it was determined that Tigerair Taiwan shares worth NT$1.845 billion (US$59.36 million) will be sold for the first time on the open market in the last quarter of next year, at a subscription price of NT$41.

CAL said it plans to list Tigerair Taiwan on the Emerging Stock Market in December, apply for a listing on the main board in the second quarter of 2020 and secure a listing on the broader market in the fourth quarter, so as to lower CAL and its affiliates’ combined holdings of Tigerair Taiwan shares to below 70 percent, in line with the law.

Currently, CAL holds 90 percent of Tigerair Taiwan shares, with the remaining 10 percent going to its affiliate Mandarin Airlines.

Last year, Tigerair Taiwan chalked up NT$1 billion in profit, translating into an earnings per share of NT$4.98, making it the most profitable unit under CAL.

Tigerair Taiwan, established in December 2013, operates 11 A320 planes, with the Japanese market absorbing 80 percent of its capacity.

By Flor Wang and Wei Shu