MAC slams Taipei mayor’s ‘one big family’ remark in Shanghai

TAIPEI (CNA) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Thursday that recent developments across the Taiwan Strait disprove Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) characterization earlier in the day of the Taiwan-China relationship as “one big family.”

For example, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has put forth a proposal to apply the “one country, two systems” framework to Taiwan, while the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to make military threats against Taiwan even as it is attempting to divide, infiltrate and annex the country, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said at a press conference.

Ko’s statement at the opening of a city-to-city cross-strait forum in Shanghai on Thursday that Taiwan and China are “one big family” was far removed from the reality of Beijing’s unification agenda, Chiu said.

“In cross-strait exchanges, local government heads are urged to (act and speak in a way that) reflects public opinion and mainstream values in Taiwan, so as to safeguard the country’s general interests,” Chiu said.

The formulation and implementation of cross-strait policies fall under the mandate of the central government, which supports cross-strait exchanges as long as they are not subject to political preconditions and are conducive to mutual understanding, he said.

“Exchanges embedded with ‘political passwords’ cannot serve as a model for cross-strait interactions,” Chiu added.

At the opening ceremony of the 10th twin-city forum between Taipei and Shanghai, Ko echoed Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong’s (應勇) comments about “one family” across the strait.

The two sides should build peaceful cross-strait ties and endeavor to boost mutual understanding based on the existing political foundation, rather than allowing the “gulf” between them hinder exchanges and mutual cooperation, said Ko, who arrived in Shanghai Wednesday for the two-day forum.

Meanwhile, on the question of Ko’s reported plan to depart from his approved itinerary and meet with China’s Taiwan Affairs Office Minister Liu Jieyi (劉結一) on Friday, Chiu said the Taiwan government had not received any applications from the mayor to change his schedule.

Under Article 9 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, local government heads are required to apply for approval and submit a copy of their itinerary to the relevant Taiwan government agencies before visiting China.

They are, however, allowed to make last-minute changes to their schedules during the trip, provided that they file for approval of additions to their itinerary ahead of time, Chiu said.

By Stacy Hsu