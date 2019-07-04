Germany’s Angelique Kerber knocked out of Wimbledon

Germany’s best female tennis player, Angelique Kerber, suffered a shock loss to American Lauren Davis in the second round of Wimbledon on Sunday.

“I am so happy to win, ot’s almost surreal,” Davis said.

Wimbledon officials tweeted the video of the final seconds of the match.

Kerber, who won Wimbledon by beating Serena Williams last year, lost to Davis 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in under two hours.

The 25-year-old Davis is ranked 95 on the WTA top players list, while the 31-year-old Kerber is ranked fifth.

dj/amp (AP, AFP)