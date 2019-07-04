Tigers use 3 HRs, Boyd's 13 K's to top ChiSox 11-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Niko Goodrum lined a two-run homer in Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, Matthew Boyd struck out 13 to tie a career high and the Tigers topped the Chicago White Sox 11-5 on Thursday.

Miguel Cabrera added a 454-foot solo shot and doubled, and Jeimer Candelario also homered. John Hicks and Nicholas Castellanos each had two RBIs as Detroit rebounded after being swept in doubleheader on Wednesday to win for just the second time in its last 13 games.

White Sox rookie Eloy Jiménez hit a 436-foot two-run homer to center and had three RBIs. José Rondón also had a two-run drive, but the Chicago’s winning streak ended at three games and the White Sox failed to climb back to .500.

A woman in the first row just beyond the White Sox dugout on the third base side was struck by a foul liner off the bat of Detroit’s Victor Reyes in the eighth inning. She was treated by stadium personnel at her seat, and a team spokesman said she wasn’t seriously injured.

Last month, the White Sox announced they would become the first team in the majors to extend protective netting beyond the dugout to the foul poles before the end of the season.

Boyd (6-6) yielded four runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings, and all but three of the outs he recorded came via strikeout. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings, did not walk a batter and won for the first time since May 28.

Chicago’s Reynoldo Lopez (4-8) retired the first nine Detroit batters, but allowed nine hits and seven runs (six earned) before Goodrum’s shot to right chased him with one out in the sixth.

Detroit jumped ahead 1-0 in the fourth on Castellanos’ RBI single. Rondón homered to right in the bottom of the inning put Chicago ahead 2-1.

The Tigers regained the lead when Hicks drove in two runs with a single to center.

Detroit broke it open with five runs in the sixth. After Cabrera, Christin Stewart and Harold Castro each doubled, Goodrum lined his seventh homer to right. He had three hits on the day.

After Jiménez cut it to 8-4 in the bottom half of the sixth, Cabrera homered to center in the seventh.

Candelario’s drive in the ninth completed the scoring.

CEASE FIRE

After winning his major league debut on Wednesday, White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease will make his next start sometime after the All-Star break, manager Rick Renteria said.

The 23-year-old Cease allowed three runs on four hits through five innings in the first game of a doubleheader, but settled down after a two-run first when he walked three and hit a batter.

ONE-NIGHT STAND

The Tigers returned Tyler Alexander to Triple-A Toledo after the left-hander made his major league debut as the 26th man in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Alexander allowed two runs in five innings in a no-decision as the White Sox came back to win 9-6 in 12 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Placed OF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain and recalled OF Reyes from Triple-A Toledo. Jones left the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader in the fifth inning with back spasms. Reyes led off and played center field, and finished with two hits and an RBI.

White Sox: 2B Yolmer Sanchez left the game in third with a lacerated right hand and is day-to-day. After he singled in the third, Sanchez got hurt when Boyd threw wide to first. Sanchez dived back to the bag and Tigers Goodrum had to step over Sanchez awkwardly to catch the ball. … SS Tim Anderson (right high ankle sprain) played catch on Thursday. There’s no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Host Boston on Friday, but haven’t named a starter to face Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (8-4, 4.79).

White Sox: Following an off-day Friday, the White Sox send RHP Lucas Giolito (11-2, 2.72) to the mound against the Cubs and LHP Jon Lester (7-6, 3.89) on Saturday in the opener of a two-game series between the crosstown rivals at Guaranteed Rate Field.

